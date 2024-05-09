BitShares 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,653.40 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BitShares has a market cap of $9.36 million and $109,653.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,360,953 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

