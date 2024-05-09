ether.fi (ETHFI) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ether.fi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $436.48 million and $114.06 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 3.69429946 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $139,994,091.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

