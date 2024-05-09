Bancor (BNT) One Day Volume Reaches $4.25 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $94.77 million and $4.25 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,858.38 or 0.99990728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005306 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,569,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,569,492.68371093 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.69646098 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $6,343,495.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.