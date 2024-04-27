Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 710,551 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:THTX remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,393. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

