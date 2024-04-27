Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Up 87.0% in April

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

TECTP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 4,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Tectonic Financial has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.43.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

