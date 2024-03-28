Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Expands By 212.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,948,000 shares, an increase of 212.7% from the February 29th total of 2,861,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.2 days.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,506. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

