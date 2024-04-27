Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $526.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,846. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.49 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.