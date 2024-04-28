Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC opened at $11.71 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
