Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.99

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.99 and traded as high as $174.71. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $174.40, with a volume of 5,349,399 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.00.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.8% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.