Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $2.19. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 44,085,325 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 159.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
