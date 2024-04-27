Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $7.99. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 31,241 shares.
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.