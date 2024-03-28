Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $486,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

C stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437,029. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

