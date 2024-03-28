Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.60 or 0.00030479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $192.52 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,233,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,911,342 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

