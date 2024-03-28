EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.10

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 230652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

