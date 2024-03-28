Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Expands By 297.1%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 297.1% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
RADCOM Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,133. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
