Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Expands By 297.1%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 297.1% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RADCOM Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,133. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

