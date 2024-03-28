Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. 62,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 256,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $49,266.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,537.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock worth $1,086,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,382 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

