First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of RFDI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2573 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
