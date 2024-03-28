Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 14,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

