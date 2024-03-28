Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $44.17. 54,190,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,376,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

