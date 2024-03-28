Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17,980.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £179.80 ($227.22) and last traded at £171.19 ($216.33), with a volume of 579435 shares. The stock had previously closed at £172.85 ($218.44).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($214.84) to £186 ($235.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($246.43) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £179.33 ($226.63).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.