Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17,980.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £179.80 ($227.22) and last traded at £171.19 ($216.33), with a volume of 579435 shares. The stock had previously closed at £172.85 ($218.44).

FLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($214.84) to £186 ($235.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($246.43) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £179.33 ($226.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £166.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of £144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46,441.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

