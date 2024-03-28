Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 175.20 ($2.21), with a volume of 37700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.27).

Helios Underwriting Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.93. The firm has a market cap of £134.55 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

