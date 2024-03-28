iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 113,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 99,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,090,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.