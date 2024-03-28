Ballew Advisors Inc Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

CALM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 670,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,735. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $62.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.