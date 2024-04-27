McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,226 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 14.8% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

