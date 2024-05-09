225 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.56. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

