Advantage Trust Co Makes New Investment in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 27,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.