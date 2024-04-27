Oxen Market Cap Reaches $9.47 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $5,374.54 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,202.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.29 or 0.00748982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00132277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00191264 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00106188 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,675,241 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

