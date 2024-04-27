Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $41.37 million and $1.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00054327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,583,464,432 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

