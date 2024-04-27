3,014 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 540.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

