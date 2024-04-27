Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 61.6% in April

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

NCPCF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,610. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

