Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 61.6% in April

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance
NCPCF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,610. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
