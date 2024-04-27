Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 49,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,975. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.9828 per share. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Life Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

