Hedera (HBAR) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $61.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00077057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00025094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.926395 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11222181 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $100,397,434.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

