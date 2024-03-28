Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 29th total of 317,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Petros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PTPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 367,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
