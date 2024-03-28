Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.88. 361,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average is $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

