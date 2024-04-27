Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 50,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 874,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,757. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.