Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Unique Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

