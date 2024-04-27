SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.9-151.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.18 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.320 EPS.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $9.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.08. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

