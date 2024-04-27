C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.06% of SEA worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SEA Stock Up 0.0 %

SE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,980. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 261.92 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

