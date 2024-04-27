C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys Shares of 48,000 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 632,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,164. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

