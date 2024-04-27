Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,985 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. 7,145,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

