Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 979,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,498,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 349,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

