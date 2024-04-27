Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $463.17 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $463.17 million and approximately $31.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $57.10 or 0.00090355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003874 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001559 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,112,064 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,815.94083194 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.39388868 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $28,178,874.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

