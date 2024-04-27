C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 3,268 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. 575,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.