Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $626.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.