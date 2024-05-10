Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42,536.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. 1,583,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,998. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.