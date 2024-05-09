5,481 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
