First Western Trust Bank Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,509,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.36. 426,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,706. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.