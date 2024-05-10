StockNews.com Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 115,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.
