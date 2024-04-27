Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.