C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $36.43 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 0.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.24% of Insulet worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $263,144,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 244,922 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,432. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

